Isle of Man TT 2023 | Race Day 1 Highlights - Supersport Race 1
Highlights From Supersport Race 1 - See 600cc machines tested to their limit on the Mountain course from brands such as Yamaha, Honda, Kawasaki, Triumph and others. Race one of two.
