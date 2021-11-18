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Vacunas Covid19 no Son seguras no Son eficaces Síntesis por Doctores de Perú
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51 views • November 18, 2021
Dra. Lida Obregón Vilches. Médico Cirujano nos hace un excelente resumen sobre las seguridad y la eficacia de las Vacunas Covid19.
Explicando lo que en medios de comunicación no suelen detallar tanto a sanitarios como a público en general.
Más info en: https://elinvestigador.org/vacunas-covid19-experimentales-demuestran-toxicidad-y-letalidad/
Explicando lo que en medios de comunicación no suelen detallar tanto a sanitarios como a público en general.
Más info en: https://elinvestigador.org/vacunas-covid19-experimentales-demuestran-toxicidad-y-letalidad/
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