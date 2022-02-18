US Digs its Own Grave in Ukraine

The blood of the innocent always cries out to Heaven. Our government, the people we have voted for, have used war as our foreign policy for decades. Coups, wars and bases overseas add up with sins calling for justice. The Deep State is pushing war in Ukraine. Will it be the last straw for God Almighty?Prayers of good Christian conservatives have spared America from destruction thus far. God's mercy keeps our country from falling. He has great mercy and patience. However, even judgement was passed on Jerusalem when God allowed Rome to destroy it. Time is running out on us. When a nation does penance on it's knees, then only then will there be peace.Religious insight:"The Russian and Ukrainian Conflict // Father Elpidios Vagianakis""Father Elpidios Vagianakis in this video addresses the current conflict between Russia and Ukraine, in addition to NATO’s involvement. He warns that very difficult times are to come and that ecological disasters are to follow. Finally, Father Elpidios explains that it would be a catastrophic mistake for smaller countries to get involved in the war because they would be destroyed by far larger armies."