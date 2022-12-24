Farmer's Footprint Presents: The State of Regeneration with Zach Bush, MD
50 views
Dec 22, 2022
Watch the replay of a memorable endcap to 2022 with an exclusive keynote talk by Farmer's Footprint co-founder Zach Bush, MD, entitled “The State of Regeneration” where he will share an expansive view of the regenerative movement, pivotal takeaways from the past year and his vision of hope for the future ahead. Make Your Tax Deductible Donation Today: https://bit.ly/3WEM7YC
Keywords
cancerglyphosategmofoodenergyfrequencylivercarbonvibrationcreativitywaterbiologyco2firefarmersriveroxygenoceandesertmississippivitalityzach bush mdfootprint presentsalgystate of regeneration
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos