I HOPE THIS VIDEO WON'T BE DELETED...

“Nationalism of one kind or another was the cause of most of the genocide of the twentieth century. Flags are bits of colored cloth that governments use first to shrink-wrap people’s minds and then as ceremonial shrouds to bury the dead.”

~ Arundhati Roy

I Love ‘My Country’ — ‘My Country’ Is Best??

https://www.garydbarnett.com/i-love-my-country-my-country-is-best/

Mirrored https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xTGJRhZ8_8U

Everything Inside Me



