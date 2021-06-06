【NFSC 1-Year Anniversary】Peter Navarro: Fauci Must Be Held Accountable for the Crimes He Has Committed

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06/03/2021 Mr. Peter Navarro: I want to damn Anthony Fauci in front of the world, who provided American taxpayer dollars to fund the WIV and allow the weaponization of viruses to create the pandemic using gain of function. Tony Fauci has blood on his hands, and he must go. He must be held accountable for the crimes he has committed.