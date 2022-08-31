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VAX DEATHS: 691% INCREASE IN DEATH AMONG CHILDREN! - WE MUST STOP THIS NOW! (mirrored)
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Mirrored from Bitchute channel World Alternative Media at:-


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Josh Sigurdson reports on recent data showing an increase of 691% in excess deaths among children SPECIFICALLY only following the vaccine itself as the weeks are counted starting the week children were allowed to inject themselves with the death shot versus the daily average previous to this.

This must be dealt with and justice must prevail. We already know that children who are vaccinated have a 303 times increased risk of getting so-called "covid" which basically means they're 303 times more likely to get sick in general.

We've already gone over the studies showing that children are 6.1 times more likely to have a heart related condition if they're jabbed than be hospitalized with so-called "covid" and that was an average. They're 22.8 times more likely at low "covid" rates. That study was from a year ago. We now have even lower rates.


A Taiwan study also recently revealed that 29% of teens who've been jabbed have a heart related condition.

This is evil!

The decisions we make next will decide the future of humanity itself.


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World Alternative Media

2022


Keywords
vaccineincreasedeathsbill gatesmhranhsadverse reactionpfizercoronavirusindemnitymrna
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