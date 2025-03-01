The 144,000 #06

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Explore human voice: science, recognition, biometric. About 100 muscles and body parts have to work in harmony to produce human voice. This is a foundation video to understand major concepts that are woven around the voice: voice from heaven, voice of many waters, voice of a great thunder, voice of harps etc.