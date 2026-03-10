BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Another obvious lie that Donnie is voicing
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
60 views • Yesterday

Another obvious lie that Donnie is voicing.

He says that Iran's neighbors have sided with the US and are "successfully attacking Iran", which is an absolute lie.

As we saw yesterday, Republicans even threatened the Saudis about this.

Adding: 

The spokesman for the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), Ali Mohammad Naini, accused US President Donald Trump of lying to cover up the failures of the American military in the region

According to him, American military ships and aircraft retreated more than 1,000 kilometers to avoid Iranian missiles, and American soldiers left their bases and took refuge in hotels throughout the region.

He stated that Iranian missiles are now more powerful than at the beginning of the war, with warheads exceeding a ton, and that sirens continue to sound throughout Israel.

He warned that Iran will not allow the export of a single liter of oil from the region to hostile parties and their partners until further notice, saying: "We are ready to expand the war. Security will be for everyone, and insecurity will be for everyone. We will determine the end of the war."

They've locked you in with me (c)

