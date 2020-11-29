Summer 2019 Just recording Houzz Hack run Rabbit

Understudy, Houzz hacker starts June, 3 2018,#IanJamesHerronI found the houzz hack and reported to Houzz.EH,, got Banded LOL ..... The hacker went on for over 18 Months, so I video tape it and the Evilest 2020 Now has a ADi EDTV SHowEnjoy,,,#IamJamesHerronwww.littleredstone.cawww.littleredstonemedia.caThis Analysis is not News.This Video is an independent opinion JournalismProject and Represents our Opinion, and opinion Only.Adi Tatarko is the CEO and co-founder of Houzz, the leading platform for home remodeling and design, bringing together both professionals and homeowners via mobile, local and social tools. Adi and her husband and cofounder, Alon Cohen, started Houzz out of challenges that they faced during their own remodeling process. Today, millions of homeowners and more than 1.5 million active home professionals connect through Houzz.com and its mobile apps every month, sharing their photos, advice and product recommendations. Earlier in her career, Adi founded a software company, which developed products and services for the high tech industry. She lives in Palo Alto, CA with her husband and three boys. In her spare time, she still enjoys looking at inspiring home design and renovating the rest of her own house one room at a time.THIS VIDEO MAY CONTAIN COPYRIGHTED MATERIAL.SUCH MATERIAL IS MADE AVAILABLE FOR EDUCATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY.THIS CONSTITUTES A 'FAIR USE' OF ANY SUCH MATERIAL AS PROVIDED FOR PURSUANT TO TITLE 17 United STATES CODE SECTION 106A-117 REGARDING USE OF COPYRIGHT MATERIAL.FURTHER, ONLY SMALL PORTIONS OF EACH LISTED CREDIT ARE USED. THIS CREATOR THANKS EACH PERSONALLY IN ADVANCE.FAIR USE NOTICE: Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of teh Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute dat might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips teh balance in favour of fair use. This effort here is respectfully submitted and credit is listed below. Only small portions of each listed has been used and/or we has requested permission to use in advance. Upon request verification can be submitted.