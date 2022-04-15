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Attorney Fuellmich Re Covid-19 Pandemic: “This Genocide Is Not By Accident”
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1086 views • April 15, 2022
MIRRORED from TheWhistleblowerNewsroom
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SSRNPaWnYFiZ/
Fuellmich talks about what a six-day grand jury investigation he and a group of attorneys presented to the public revealed, including that fraudulent PCR testing was used to kick off the “plandemic,” that vaccines are “the worst experiment ever performed on mankind,” and that drastic population reduction is among the nefarious goals of those responsible for these and other crimes against humanity. Fuellmich says his team is now planning to investigate and publicly charge the identified culprits.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/SSRNPaWnYFiZ/
Fuellmich talks about what a six-day grand jury investigation he and a group of attorneys presented to the public revealed, including that fraudulent PCR testing was used to kick off the “plandemic,” that vaccines are “the worst experiment ever performed on mankind,” and that drastic population reduction is among the nefarious goals of those responsible for these and other crimes against humanity. Fuellmich says his team is now planning to investigate and publicly charge the identified culprits.
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