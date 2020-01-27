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Rushed Coronavirus Experimental Vaccine To Be Tested On You, US Iraq Embassy Hit & Gaza Under Attack
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66 views • January 27, 2020
Welcome to The Daily Wrap Up, a concise show dedicated to bringing you the most relevant independent news, as we see it, from the last 24 hours.
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* * *
Vaccine for the China virus—the planet is the guinea pig for a vast experiment Jan 26
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/01/26/vaccine-for-the-china-virus-the-planet-is-the-guinea-pig-for-a-vast-experiment/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-h1n1-swine-flu-pandemic-manipulating-the-data-to-justify-a-worldwide-public-health-emergency/14901
https://twitter.com/moderna_tx
https://twitter.com/CEPIvaccines
https://www.gizchina.com/2020/01/26/huawei-coronavirus-5g-base-stations/
Five rockets hit near US embassy in Iraq capital: security source
https://www.arabnews.com/node/1618461/middle-east
Three Rockets Strike US Embassy in Baghdad, One Hits Dining Facility - Reports
https://sputniknews.com/world/202001261078144676-three-rockets-strike-us-embassy-in-baghdad-one-hits-dining-facility---reports/
IDF jets strike Gaza targets in response to launch of incendiary devices
https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-jets-strike-gaza-targets-in-response-to-launch-of-incendiary-devices/
https://twitter.com/FreeGaza2010/status/1221199251339870208
https://twitter.com/MAlbordani/status/1221317791627780096
IDF braces for unrest ahead of Trump peace plan reveal
https://www.jns.org/idf-braces-for-unrest-ahead-of-trump-peace-plan-reveal/
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1221435005580259328
Palestinians threaten to quit Oslo Accords over Trump peace plan
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/01/palestinians-threaten-quit-oslo-accords-trump-peace-plan-200126153012929.html
Israel’s crime of stealing Palestinian organs continues
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20191231-israels-crime-of-stealing-palestinian-organs-continues/
Israeli High Court allows DNA testing to prove Judaism
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-israeli-high-court-allows-dna-testing-to-prove-judaism-1.8439615
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1221213773828100096
https://twitter.com/_davidasher/status/1221368623203266560?s=11
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/25/617093/US-veterans-Trump-%E2%80%98apology%E2%80%99-after-Iran-attack-brain-traumatic-injuries
https://southfront.org/us-soldier-died-in-rollover-accident-in-syria/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/20000-us-troops-have-surged-mideast-last-spring-counter-iran
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1221436680151932928
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1221460939658223617
#CoronaVirus #Israel #Iraq
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
Get a TLAV "Question Everything" T-Shirt or Sticker at:
https://truthclothing.io/collections/tlav
Try The SuperChat Alternative Where YouTube Does Not Get A Cut:
https://streamlabs.com/ryancristian
Like What You See? Help Us Stay People Funded:
https://www.patreon.com/TheLastAmericanVagabond
http://paypal.me/TLAVagabond
Or try our new BitBacker page to contribute regularly with cryptocurrency:
https://bitbacker.io/user/tlavagabond/
Bitcoin Donations: 3HybuDuvH4x5uJHemgc7EW4ms2nz3F8Gah
Ethereum Donations: 0x5e68B8984d9D8167dAf890588a7037Ae6Cc87d4b
Litecoin Donations: MX3T2kYvzfD4mNS4VNSyXFgY4abhUJC5ff
Bitcoin Cash Donations: qqsef23980qu5nlk2dj7s7ezwedl4fmy2gl2mxp9dp
What to help create change? Join us on Discord and share your ideas:
https://discord.gg/4KFy5YD
Check out our TLAV Radio Station, WKUP "The Shift"
www.wkup.live
Subscribe on iTunes:
https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-last-american-vagabond/id1121126451?mt=2
Support The Last American Vagabond by Subscribing here:
http://www.feedblitz.com/f/?Sub=906867
* * *
Vaccine for the China virus—the planet is the guinea pig for a vast experiment Jan 26
https://blog.nomorefakenews.com/2020/01/26/vaccine-for-the-china-virus-the-planet-is-the-guinea-pig-for-a-vast-experiment/
https://www.globalresearch.ca/the-h1n1-swine-flu-pandemic-manipulating-the-data-to-justify-a-worldwide-public-health-emergency/14901
https://twitter.com/moderna_tx
https://twitter.com/CEPIvaccines
https://www.gizchina.com/2020/01/26/huawei-coronavirus-5g-base-stations/
Five rockets hit near US embassy in Iraq capital: security source
https://www.arabnews.com/node/1618461/middle-east
Three Rockets Strike US Embassy in Baghdad, One Hits Dining Facility - Reports
https://sputniknews.com/world/202001261078144676-three-rockets-strike-us-embassy-in-baghdad-one-hits-dining-facility---reports/
IDF jets strike Gaza targets in response to launch of incendiary devices
https://www.timesofisrael.com/idf-jets-strike-gaza-targets-in-response-to-launch-of-incendiary-devices/
https://twitter.com/FreeGaza2010/status/1221199251339870208
https://twitter.com/MAlbordani/status/1221317791627780096
IDF braces for unrest ahead of Trump peace plan reveal
https://www.jns.org/idf-braces-for-unrest-ahead-of-trump-peace-plan-reveal/
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1221435005580259328
Palestinians threaten to quit Oslo Accords over Trump peace plan
https://www.aljazeera.com/news/2020/01/palestinians-threaten-quit-oslo-accords-trump-peace-plan-200126153012929.html
Israel’s crime of stealing Palestinian organs continues
https://www.middleeastmonitor.com/20191231-israels-crime-of-stealing-palestinian-organs-continues/
Israeli High Court allows DNA testing to prove Judaism
https://www.haaretz.com/israel-news/.premium-israeli-high-court-allows-dna-testing-to-prove-judaism-1.8439615
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1221213773828100096
https://twitter.com/_davidasher/status/1221368623203266560?s=11
https://www.presstv.com/Detail/2020/01/25/617093/US-veterans-Trump-%E2%80%98apology%E2%80%99-after-Iran-attack-brain-traumatic-injuries
https://southfront.org/us-soldier-died-in-rollover-accident-in-syria/
https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/20000-us-troops-have-surged-mideast-last-spring-counter-iran
https://twitter.com/TLAVagabond/status/1221436680151932928
https://twitter.com/sahouraxo/status/1221460939658223617
#CoronaVirus #Israel #Iraq
"Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.”
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