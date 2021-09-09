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Ronald Bernard High Finance Shocking Revelations (Dutch with Subtitles) (MIRRORED)
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198 views • September 09, 2021
Ronald Bernard High Finance Shocking Revelations (Dutch with Subtitles) (MIRRORED)
MIrrored from You Tube channel banjo234 at:-
https://youtu.be/nEpcY5JU120
PLEASE WATCH IN FULL SCREEN MODE (for clearer subtitles). Finance Insider reveals a reality that is as shocking as can be (if no great surprise to increasing numbers of the waking public). This is the MOST convincing testimony I have ever come across.
Original is here: https://vimeo.com/212237317 Part Two released in one month's time. Produced by Coöperatie De Vrije Media u.a.
Complete text of interview here:
http://textuploader.com/drcfd
MIrrored from You Tube channel banjo234 at:-
https://youtu.be/nEpcY5JU120
PLEASE WATCH IN FULL SCREEN MODE (for clearer subtitles). Finance Insider reveals a reality that is as shocking as can be (if no great surprise to increasing numbers of the waking public). This is the MOST convincing testimony I have ever come across.
Original is here: https://vimeo.com/212237317 Part Two released in one month's time. Produced by Coöperatie De Vrije Media u.a.
Complete text of interview here:
http://textuploader.com/drcfd
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