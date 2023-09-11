Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How wonderful it is to have a soul
channel image
shipshard
12 Subscribers
Donate Subscribe Star
27 views
Published Yesterday

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QjWKmhkyX8I 

A sense of melancholy by Seritio.


ART for truth seekers from the brilliant Isabella Togramadzhyan in the serious group "Seritio"

Photos, videos, art, original music and much more.

Isabel

https://vk.com/seritio 

https://vk.com/seritio_art 


INSTA: @_seritio_

https://www.instagram.com/_seritio_/ 

https://ru.pinterest.com/seritio_art/ 

https://www.youtube.com/@izabella_seritio 


Original and editorial versions of original video content for Ship Shard blogs.


Author's video content.

In collaboration with video studios CMCproduction & SmartREC

https://www.youtube.com/c/ViolettaWennman 

https://ok.ru/shipshard1 

https://vk.com/shipshardvk 

https://www.pinterest.ca/omegagirs/ 

https://dzen.ru/shipshard 


Keywords
godmeaning of lifedepressionmotivationlifemusictimephilosophyhomelandbachpianoartclassical musicsoulfeelingspsychologymotherlandmelancholylife storiescontemporary artauteur theoryarthouseauteur cinemamenuetminuet in g minor

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket