Zimbabwe Is Creating An Artificial Market...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Jul 8, 2024
Today's video is an update to Zimbabwe's currency transition and what it really shows us about gold backed currencies.
Set An Appointment with us here! https://meetings.hubspot.com/strategyconsultation/youtube-bookings?uuid=a793fe3c-f600-4662-b75a-2124b9a3148f or Call us @ 833.GLD.ZANG or 833.453.9264
We are here to be of service to YOU!
Videos we recommend:
The Next Great Banking Collapse Is Happening:
Multiple Banking Crises Are Happening NOW:
Even The Banks Say It's Garbage: