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🔴 EMERGENCY NZ Freedom Fighters Announcement, Billy Te Kahika via Vinny
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121 views • January 02, 2021
Vinny Eastwood - 30 Dec 2020
Alleged Background
1 We sent in the real paperwork that proves New Zealand is operating as a corporate fiction outside of the crown Monday 28th.
2 The Queen calls Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday
3 The Navy is meeting on 10th January
4 The entire Navy is leaving for England on the 12th
5 Lockdown planned for the 15th
Alleged Background
1 We sent in the real paperwork that proves New Zealand is operating as a corporate fiction outside of the crown Monday 28th.
2 The Queen calls Jacinda Ardern on Tuesday
3 The Navy is meeting on 10th January
4 The entire Navy is leaving for England on the 12th
5 Lockdown planned for the 15th
Keywords
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