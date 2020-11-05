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Why Minds.com is the only Legitimate Creator Subscription Funding Platform / Patreon Alternative
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19 views • November 05, 2020
As we've seen recently with political centrists Milo, Sargon of Akkad, and a bunch of other cases, if someone finds you offensive you can be kicked off these platforms with no warning or recourse. You spend years of your life working your ass off creating great content or art that people appreciate and they are actually willing to pull out their wallet and pay you for it but that income stream can be cut off at any moment if someone out there decides that they don't like you and is willing to spend just a few hours organizing a flagging campaign. Your income really does dangle from a very thin string if you have interesting opinions.
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Join Minds.com https://www.minds.com/register?referrer=jroseland
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Buy the Minds Token https://www.minds.com/token?referrer=jroseland
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
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Support My Work
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate
Bitcoin: 3Qr92bc1Y51WiWEQykK23n7W7yV6VfdRTq
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
https://twitter.com/jroseland
on Instagram
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on Medium
https://roselandj.medium.com/
on Gab
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on Minds
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on LBRY
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on Bitchute
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on Brighteon
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on Telegram
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