TEXAS SENATE HEARING; COVID VACCINES DID HAVE ANIMAL TRIALS, ALL WERE HALTED BECAUSE THEY KEPT DYING

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Sarah Westall - Business Game Changers Radio
Texas Senate Hearing on May 6, 2021. This is a must watch for everyone, but particularly legislators and those who have not taken the vaccine yet. Legislators everywhere need to take up similar actions in each state. YOU MUST PROTECT PEOPLE. YOU MUST PROTECT THE CHILDREN!
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