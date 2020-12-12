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The Rock Almighty Devotional, Praise & Worship With P.O.D.
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13 views • December 12, 2020
Hello there warriors!
While the world is in turmoil over the election and pandemic, we can have the peace that passes all human understanding with God on the throne! His precious sacrifice of Jesus made peace available to us even in this time of trial.
Yes get involved, yes do all you can for justice, but always remember that he will neve leave you not forsake you.
On today's TRA we take a look at another good reason for the season. Cherish your loved ones this Christmas, as we never know what we've got until it's gone.
Let us also not forget that we can have a great time with Jesus as P.O.D. demonstrates....real loud. Enjoy!
I do not own any of the music or video rights of the videos and music presented in this production. All rights go to the owners.
LOVE IS A GIFT.
**The official and original home of this film.**
A short film about a man counting down the days to Christmas so he can continue his yearly tradition sparked by a tragic moment from the past.
Written & Directed by Phil Beastall. Starring Chris Ilston and Natalie Martins.
See more at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNaP5nOT__JUJVIYdj6XaAQ
Get more from P.O.D.
https://amzn.to/3nfmGLZ
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Coming soon to US Sports Network!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
While the world is in turmoil over the election and pandemic, we can have the peace that passes all human understanding with God on the throne! His precious sacrifice of Jesus made peace available to us even in this time of trial.
Yes get involved, yes do all you can for justice, but always remember that he will neve leave you not forsake you.
On today's TRA we take a look at another good reason for the season. Cherish your loved ones this Christmas, as we never know what we've got until it's gone.
Let us also not forget that we can have a great time with Jesus as P.O.D. demonstrates....real loud. Enjoy!
I do not own any of the music or video rights of the videos and music presented in this production. All rights go to the owners.
LOVE IS A GIFT.
**The official and original home of this film.**
A short film about a man counting down the days to Christmas so he can continue his yearly tradition sparked by a tragic moment from the past.
Written & Directed by Phil Beastall. Starring Chris Ilston and Natalie Martins.
See more at https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNaP5nOT__JUJVIYdj6XaAQ
Get more from P.O.D.
https://amzn.to/3nfmGLZ
The Rock Almighty Shaker Of Heaven and Earth. Coming soon to US Sports Network!
http://bit.ly/TheRockAlmightyShow
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