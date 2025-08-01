“The Lord is good, a strong hold in the day of trouble; and he knoweth them that trust in him.” Nahum 1:7





From time to time we all have those times when life situations are stressful. Let us never forget that the Lord is good, and that He is in control. We just need to trust Him. In the good times, in the bad times, on the mountaintops and in the dark valleys, in all situations, our only job is to trust Him and praise Him.





Psalms 34:1-8, Proverbs 3:5-6, Romans 8:28





The Lord is good. Trust Him.

Psalms 28:7, Psalms 64:10





