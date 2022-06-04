UNREAL: Man-On-The-Street Interview Reveals Disturbing Reality Of Young Americans

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Guys it happened again. Lots of people have no clue where they even are on the planet. Never heard of the Revolutionary War? Don't know what the 1st or 2nd amendment is? HOW. LOL to the guy who never even heard of a compass.
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