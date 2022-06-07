© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Moses tells us exactly how the Nephilim returned after the Flood
Follow
6
Share
Report
1703 views • June 07, 2022
MyCatholicRedPill.
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator.
Jan 6, 2016
This is a segment from my teaching session during the 2015 Nephilim, Monsters and Giants Conference in Lubbock, Texas. In this clip I show you what Moses has to say regarding the return of the Nephilim both BEFORE and AFTER the Flood. In short, Moses totally debunks any notion of "multiple incursions" of angels repeatedly mating with women again and again. That theory is nothing but a textually unsupported fantasy made up by people who would rather believe other people who apparently refuse to just let the Bible speak for itself. Some may prefer to stand on the shoulders of Dr. I.D.E. Thomas, G.H. Pember and others like them, but I'm going to just stick with the Scriptures. Neither Genesis 6, nor chapters 9 - 10 support the multiple incursion thesis in any way.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pby2Vh6AM48
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17993l-moses-tells-us-exactly-how-the-nephilim-returned-after-the-flood.html
This Content Is Mirrored. Please support the original creator.
Jan 6, 2016
This is a segment from my teaching session during the 2015 Nephilim, Monsters and Giants Conference in Lubbock, Texas. In this clip I show you what Moses has to say regarding the return of the Nephilim both BEFORE and AFTER the Flood. In short, Moses totally debunks any notion of "multiple incursions" of angels repeatedly mating with women again and again. That theory is nothing but a textually unsupported fantasy made up by people who would rather believe other people who apparently refuse to just let the Bible speak for itself. Some may prefer to stand on the shoulders of Dr. I.D.E. Thomas, G.H. Pember and others like them, but I'm going to just stick with the Scriptures. Neither Genesis 6, nor chapters 9 - 10 support the multiple incursion thesis in any way.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pby2Vh6AM48
Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v17993l-moses-tells-us-exactly-how-the-nephilim-returned-after-the-flood.html
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.