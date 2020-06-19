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How Fear of a Virus Changed Our World.
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27 views • June 19, 2020
The co-founder and president of the oldest and largest consumer-led non-profit in the U.S. publishing information to prevent vaccine injuries and deaths through public education analyzes and offers perspective on the historic response to the COVID-19 pandemic by governments, the pharmaceutical industry, and the public. Anchored with more than 200 references, this commentary can be read on NVIC.org.
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