Are you sowing seeds of light?
Synergy News
Published 19 days ago

Introduction of what the Seeds of Light Tour is all about... and what you need to do. to make sure you're a solid spiritual warrior!  Plus... a quick higlight from today's "chance" meeting.  Yup.  God is good—all the time! 

newstruthwellnesstrutherspiritual warriorwhite hatsynergyshira adlerseeds of light tourpatriot plant mama

