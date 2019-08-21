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🚨BREAKING: You Speak Out; He Listens! President Trump Turns 180 Degrees On Red Flag Laws - 1606-6P
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19 views • August 21, 2019
Pete Santilli & Deb Jordan have been commenting on President Trump's recent remarks regarding "Red Flag Laws", and they've also predicted that, in the end, Trump would do the right thing Constitutionally. As Trump breaks away from the crazy mass shooting media psy-op, he is now turning the corner & responding to the will of the people. President Donald Trump completed his 180 degree turn on the issue of background checks when he called bipartisan legislation a “slippery slope” just 11 days after telling reporters he did not agree with the National Rifle Association’s “slippery slope” argument. “The Democrats would, I believe, I think they would give up the Second Amendment, and the people that, a lot of the people that put me where I am are strong believers in the Second Amendment, and I am also,” Trump continued, adding, “And we have to be very careful about that, you know, they call it the slippery slope. And all of a sudden everything is taken away, we’re not going to let that happen.”


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https://thehill.com/homenews/news/457764-churches-are-arming-and-training-congregants-in-response-to-mass-shootings
https://time.com/5654551/armed-churches-mass-shootings/



E-Militia Article: BREAKING: You Speak Out; He Listens! President Trump Turns 180 Degrees On Red Flag Laws http://ow.ly/KJKd30poahc
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