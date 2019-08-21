🚨BREAKING: You Speak Out; He Listens! President Trump Turns 180 Degrees On Red Flag Laws - 1606-6P

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GUEST: David Riggall has been a police officer for over 16 years and has spent half of his time on a tactical team. He has trained new officers both in the field and at the training academy. He has had extensive training in response to active events such as active shooters or anti-terrorism training. He has had special training in shooting, hand to hand combat and attended multiple tactical schools. He has been involved in dynamic entries, barricaded persons, hostage rescue as well as fugitive manhunts and warrants. David is a TCOLE instructor, TCOLE firearms instructor and a range safety officer. He also currently holds certificates in SWAT, Advanced SWAT, Dynamic Entry, Licensed to Carry instructor, Simunitions instructor, Ballistic Shield instructor, Response to Suicide Bomb Attacks, Active Shooter Response and served on the Mobile Field Force and the Field Force Extraction team. David trains CHURCHES in firearm protection.
Website: https://www.sheepdogdefensegroup.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/david.riggall.71
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=UUPMJTTiJiY6e7HEjvexl9YA
https://thehill.com/homenews/news/457764-churches-are-arming-and-training-congregants-in-response-to-mass-shootings
https://time.com/5654551/armed-churches-mass-shootings/
E-Militia Article: BREAKING: You Speak Out; He Listens! President Trump Turns 180 Degrees On Red Flag Laws http://ow.ly/KJKd30poahc