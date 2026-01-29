A REAL ANGEL OF GOD ALLMIGHTY I AM THAT I AM YHVH on video AT the 9 SECOND - 11 SECOND, WATCH AT 0.5 SLOW MOTION. Ps 32 & 85.

To Repent is, to be converted & to turn to God with all The heart, to know His will & to live according to His laws, & to be cured of our corrupt nature with The Oil of His Spirit & wine of Obedience to His Doctrine.

“Tell them…” He is Coming, Jesus is LORD, Rapture expectant!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wnh3_dHUk40

https://sagamoreinstitute.org/justice-theology/



https://www.faithofgod.net/TyNT/Prologue.htm#1534

Syrach: Whatsoever thou considerest doing, remember the end result, and thou shalt never make a mistake. What would Jesus do?