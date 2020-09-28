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Facebook Arrests, Vaccine Trial Mishap Number 2, NO HALLOWEEN! | A Better Tomorrow
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10 views • September 28, 2020
What craziness is happening around the world this week? Dave and Simone bring you the very best in alternative news that affects the African Diaspora. Where do we begin? Oh yes….
A pregnant woman feared she was being 'kidnapped' when police stormed her home over an anti-lockdown Facebook post.
A Black Panther member has finally won his decades-long fight for freedom after going before the parole board at least 10 times.
The CDC says, a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
Black Physicians step in as CDC Deems Minority Groups A Priority For Coronavirus Testing
A second participant in AstraZeneca’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine trials has come down with a serious neurological condition that the company claims is not at all related to the volunteer getting vaccinated
A pregnant woman feared she was being 'kidnapped' when police stormed her home over an anti-lockdown Facebook post.
A Black Panther member has finally won his decades-long fight for freedom after going before the parole board at least 10 times.
The CDC says, a costume mask is not a substitute for a cloth mask.
Black Physicians step in as CDC Deems Minority Groups A Priority For Coronavirus Testing
A second participant in AstraZeneca’s Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine trials has come down with a serious neurological condition that the company claims is not at all related to the volunteer getting vaccinated
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