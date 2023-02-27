A local man died in front of a bank in Aznakayevo, Tatarstan.
Video footage shows that he felt unwell and sat down on a bench, after which he lost consciousness. A man who followed him tried to help him, but it was too late. The deceased was reported to be suffering from heart problems.
Source @VaccineInjuries.me
