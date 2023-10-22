Jack Carr IRONCLAD | Doron Keidar: The Frontlines of the Israel-Hamas War

Tier One Operators in their units right now, according to Doron Keidar: The Frontlines of the Israel-Hamas War | JackCarrUSA
Premiered Oct 20, 2023 Danger Close - IRONCLAD
Today’s guest on this special episode of Danger Close is Doron Keidar.
Doron has served in the Israeli Defense Forces and in the IDF reserves. His unit was mobilized on Saturday, Oct. 7, and he is currently on the frontlines of Israel’s war with Hamas.
He is also a security professional, serving as the Director of International Relations at the BHS Security Defense.
You can follow Doron on Instagram @keidardoron
