Who was Apollinaris of Hierapolis? Apollinaris was a leader of the Christian church in the 2nd century. He was believed to be the bishop of Hierapolis, which is located in modern day Turkey.





But what did he believe? What doctrines did Apollinaris adhere to? As a leader of the early church Apollinaris held to the original doctrines of early Christianity.





Apollinaris is considered to be a saint by the Roman Catholic church. So, if Apollinaris held to the tenets of the original Christian church, which he did, and since the Roman Catholics considered Apollinaris a saint, which they did, and still do, one would think Apollinaris would also hold to the same beliefs as the Roman Catholic church.





Let’s see.





Apollinaris was a Quartodeciman, which means he observed the Passover on the 14th of Nisan,.

The Roman Catholics changed the date of the Passover to Sunday and called it Easter.





Apollinaris held to the belief of the original Christian church in a binitarian God.

The Roman Catholics, contrary to the original church, changed their belief to a trinitarian god.





Apollinaris believed in the still future 1,000-year Millennium as defined in the Bible.

The Roman Catholic teaching appears to be the only doctrine associated with Antichrist that is condemned in the current official Catechism of the Catholic Church.





Heb 13:8 Jesus Christ is the same yesterday, today, and forever. NKJV





So who changed? Apollinaris or the Roman Catholic church?





Dr. Thiel shines the light of the Bible on this question with documented quotes from Roman Catholic sources as well as the Bible.





Read the full article to this video titled 'Apollinaris of Hierapolis’

