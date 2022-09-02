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Live@5 with Matt Omerta 2/9/22
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30 views • February 10, 2022
Today on episode 201 Matt Omerta discusses the new heightened terrorism threat issued by the Department of Homeland Security and who it REALLY makes new terrorists of. The Beijing olympics and their quarantine "hotels" are literally causing the athletes to cry themselves to sleep, many others talk of the terrible food they have to eat. Some Canadian Police have quit as well as the rest of our world from the tyrannical nonsense.
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