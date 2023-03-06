Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
How the Illuminati Used Geometry to Design Our Two Ounce Measures
51 views
channel image
Forbidden Knowledge
Published 18 hours ago |

History cannot explain why a marketplace (Avoirdupois) ounce contains 437.5 grains and the Troy ounce 480. The Illuminati could show you if they were so inclined, but they aren't. At least I can show you the evidence that I have found that unequivocally proves the Illuminati, or whoever, used geometry to model these weight quantities. So have a look at the evidence presented here.

Keywords
mathematicshistoryconspiracy

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket