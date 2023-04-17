These People Will Increasingly Be Removed From The Earth Now

As in the days of Noah the tares will remain to face the wrath of God being poured out without mixture. The Church is being led to become just like the Jews of Jesus' household. Honoring God with their lips but denying His power. The Church today is being led to unite with the world being controlled by the spirit of fear; not knowing the God whom they claim to serve.





Revelation 12:11

King James Version Bible

11 And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb, and by the word of their testimony; and they loved not their lives unto the death.





Matthew 24:14

King James Version Bible

14 And this gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come.





Revelation 6:9-11

King James Version

9 And when he had opened the fifth seal, I saw under the altar the souls of them that were slain for the word of God, and for the testimony which they held:

10 And they cried with a loud voice, saying, How long, O Lord, holy and true, dost thou not judge and avenge our blood on them that dwell on the earth?

11 And white robes were given unto every one of them; and it was said unto them, that they should rest yet for a little season, until their fellowservants also and their brethren, that should be killed as they were, should be fulfilled.



