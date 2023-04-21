ADDICTION RECOVERY EDUCATION FOR FRIENDS AND FAMILY: Leaving the past behind.

I know you’ve been waiting to give it back to them. Waiting for when they are of sound enough mind to be told about all the destruction they have done and how much suffering you have endured. You want to be able to forgive them but cannot until they know full well the extent of the harm they have caused. . .
SIMPLY-SOBER.COM
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.