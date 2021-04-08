John's Hopkins Study, Death Numbers Stable During Covid Hoax, Top Five Killers Down, Covid Numbers Up By the Same, Exposing The Hoaxters, With Spaceshot

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All the numbers and scare tactics mean nothing. The facts are the only thing that counts. The studies show, no more people died in 2020 than any other year, just the categories of cause changed. In other words, head on wrecks, cancer, heart attacks, flu, and any and all manner of causes became Civid as a necessary to control the population world wide.