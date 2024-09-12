BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
9/11 Hero Censored to Hide Reports of Bombs and Explosions
Twenty years ago the idea of large scale false flags or government deceptions may have seemed absurd to most of us. But the unraveling of so many official narratives in recent years; the lies over WMDs, the lies over Ghouta, the lies over Libya and Ukraine, the repeat evidence for wholesale manipulation, if not fabrication, of events to promote war, means it ought to be impossible for any thinking person to simply take the events of 9/11 on trust any more.

9/11 Conspiracy – The Israeli Art Students

https://albertjack.co.uk/9-11-conspiracy-the-israeli-art-students/


4-Year University Study Discredits Official 9/11 Narrative

https://www.gaia.com/article/911-false-flag


Lying Mainstream Media Ignore Expert New 9/11 WTC7 Demolition Report

https://countercurrents.org/2020/08/lying-mainstream-media-ignore-expert-new-9-11-wtc7-demolition-report/


Israel was Prime Force Behind 9/11 Attacks: American Scholar

https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2015/11/23/israel911/


The FBI’s ‘Dancing Israelis’ Investigation Reveals Israeli Foreknowledge of 9/11

https://www.winterwatch.net/2021/09/the-fbis-dancing-israelis-investigation-reveals-israeli-foreknowledge-of-9-11/


The Collapse of WTC 7 and the Mysterious Death of Barry Jennings

http://www.mujahidkamran.com/articles.php?id=45


Shanksville on 9/11: No Debris at the Crash Site

https://www.garynorth.com/public/22678.cfm


The ‘Boeing 757’ That Magically Vaporized in Shanksville on 9/11

https://www.winterwatch.net/2021/02/the-boeing-757-that-magically-vaporized-in-shanksville-on-9-11/


One of the best videos exposing the hidden hand behind 9/11 is Missing Links by Mike Delaney. This video is a bit old, but it thoroughly identifies the guilty parties:

https://www.bitchute.com/video/VkdGZjaQIxr3/


9/11 Missing Links Website

https://911missinglinks.com


Mirrored - MediaGiant


To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

