9/11 Hero Censored to Hide Reports of Bombs and Explosions

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Twenty years ago the idea of large scale false flags or government deceptions may have seemed absurd to most of us. But the unraveling of so many official narratives in recent years; the lies over WMDs, the lies over Ghouta, the lies over Libya and Ukraine, the repeat evidence for wholesale manipulation, if not fabrication, of events to promote war, means it ought to be impossible for any thinking person to simply take the events of 9/11 on trust any more.
9/11 Conspiracy – The Israeli Art Students
https://albertjack.co.uk/9-11-conspiracy-the-israeli-art-students/
4-Year University Study Discredits Official 9/11 Narrative
https://www.gaia.com/article/911-false-flag
Lying Mainstream Media Ignore Expert New 9/11 WTC7 Demolition Report
https://countercurrents.org/2020/08/lying-mainstream-media-ignore-expert-new-9-11-wtc7-demolition-report/
Israel was Prime Force Behind 9/11 Attacks: American Scholar
https://www.veteranstodayarchives.com/2015/11/23/israel911/
The FBI’s ‘Dancing Israelis’ Investigation Reveals Israeli Foreknowledge of 9/11
https://www.winterwatch.net/2021/09/the-fbis-dancing-israelis-investigation-reveals-israeli-foreknowledge-of-9-11/
The Collapse of WTC 7 and the Mysterious Death of Barry Jennings
http://www.mujahidkamran.com/articles.php?id=45
Shanksville on 9/11: No Debris at the Crash Site
https://www.garynorth.com/public/22678.cfm
The ‘Boeing 757’ That Magically Vaporized in Shanksville on 9/11
https://www.winterwatch.net/2021/02/the-boeing-757-that-magically-vaporized-in-shanksville-on-9-11/
One of the best videos exposing the hidden hand behind 9/11 is Missing Links by Mike Delaney. This video is a bit old, but it thoroughly identifies the guilty parties:
https://www.bitchute.com/video/VkdGZjaQIxr3/
9/11 Missing Links Website
Mirrored - MediaGiant
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/