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Black Star/Superplume/Covid-19 Report: November 19, 2020
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550 views • November 19, 2020
Please support this channel by sharing this video report with others. Download a recent Black Star Report Newsletter and Mystery Report Newsletter by visiting https://www.terral03.com. Support the research via PayPal: [email protected]
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Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
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Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving behind the Sun relative to the Black Star in the Libra Constellation to begin the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle.
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Year-over-year weekly seismic-event values for Week 39 show two of the 7+magnitude earthquake events (2015 and 2019), and one of the 6-mag earthquake events (for 2020), which is below the average for the last four years (3.0: 3.16, 1.83, 1.33, 2.83, 2.4, 2.0, 2.5, 1.33, 2.0, 2.16, 1.66, 4.0, 3.65, 1.66, previous weeks). Twenty of the 5-mag earthquake events for Week 39 is well below the weekly year-over-year total average (28.0: 28.33, 23.66, 26.16, 32.0, 25.2, 26.8, 30.33, 30.0, 27.0, 31.5, 23.33, 27.0, 27.0, 32.0, for previous weeks) with 313 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes being 62 events higher than the weekly-event average (250.83: 243.33, 224.16, 256.33, 278.83, 247.33, 235.4, 286.16, 272, 281.5, 257, 302.66, 241.8, 263.33) not earning a red value. The numbers we see today closely match those from Week 39 of 2016.
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Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Again, the Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee has identified the right cavern property, near Harrison Arkansas, but we have yet to come up with the funds making our offer. USA Survival Group Subscribers now have a ground floor opportunity to become part owners of the property by joining the Committee and LLC Partnership, by writing to Terral for more information.
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
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Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
---
Terral Blackstar Videos: https://www.youtube.com/c/TerralBlackStar/videos
---
Seismic event indicators say Earth is moving behind the Sun relative to the Black Star in the Libra Constellation to begin the second Earth-change Lull Period for the 2020 Earth orbit cycle.
--
Year-over-year weekly seismic-event values for Week 39 show two of the 7+magnitude earthquake events (2015 and 2019), and one of the 6-mag earthquake events (for 2020), which is below the average for the last four years (3.0: 3.16, 1.83, 1.33, 2.83, 2.4, 2.0, 2.5, 1.33, 2.0, 2.16, 1.66, 4.0, 3.65, 1.66, previous weeks). Twenty of the 5-mag earthquake events for Week 39 is well below the weekly year-over-year total average (28.0: 28.33, 23.66, 26.16, 32.0, 25.2, 26.8, 30.33, 30.0, 27.0, 31.5, 23.33, 27.0, 27.0, 32.0, for previous weeks) with 313 of the 2.5-to-4-mag quakes being 62 events higher than the weekly-event average (250.83: 243.33, 224.16, 256.33, 278.83, 247.33, 235.4, 286.16, 272, 281.5, 257, 302.66, 241.8, 263.33) not earning a red value. The numbers we see today closely match those from Week 39 of 2016.
--
Everyone with the resources has been warned to relocate away from the coasts and away from highly populated areas. Again, the Ozarks Survival Group Land Acquisition Committee has identified the right cavern property, near Harrison Arkansas, but we have yet to come up with the funds making our offer. USA Survival Group Subscribers now have a ground floor opportunity to become part owners of the property by joining the Committee and LLC Partnership, by writing to Terral for more information.
----
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
-----------
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
----------
Johns Hopkins Covid-19 Info: https://gisanddata.maps.arcgis.com/apps/opsdashboard/index.html#/bda7594740fd40299423467b48e9ecf6
-------------
Dakota Report (read Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
---------------------
What Is Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--------------------
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida albicans biofilms: an ultrastructural study:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
----------------------
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
-------------------------
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
---------------------------
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Get additional information at [email protected]
Keywords
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