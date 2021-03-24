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Covid-19 and the vaccines (with Greek subs) / Ο Κόβιντ και τα εμβόλια (με Ελληνικούς υπότιτλους )
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82 views • March 24, 2021
One more attempt to chronicle the changes that the "pandemic" has brought in our lives alongside the many questions around the vaccinations and who has to gain more from the attempted power grab of the elites against the people. As of the moment of the post, i am personally unaware of the original title of the video but i will gladly change it once i find it out.
If You know any Greeks, plz let them know about this video since it is subtitled from people in Greece who fight no to be silenced.
Μια ακόμη προσπάθεια να γίνει ενα χρονικό των αλλαγών που έφερε στη ζωή μας η "πανδημία" καθώς επίσης και μια πληθώρα ερωτημάτων γύρω απο τα εμβόλια και το ποιος έχει να κερδίσει απο την επίθεση της "ελίτ" ενάντια στον "απλό κοσμάκη" όπως εσείς κι εγώ.
Το βίντεο βρέθηκε μεταφρασμένο στη σελίδα του "Δικτύου Ελληνισμού"
https://www.facebook.com/watch/socialmediaorm/
If You know any Greeks, plz let them know about this video since it is subtitled from people in Greece who fight no to be silenced.
Μια ακόμη προσπάθεια να γίνει ενα χρονικό των αλλαγών που έφερε στη ζωή μας η "πανδημία" καθώς επίσης και μια πληθώρα ερωτημάτων γύρω απο τα εμβόλια και το ποιος έχει να κερδίσει απο την επίθεση της "ελίτ" ενάντια στον "απλό κοσμάκη" όπως εσείς κι εγώ.
Το βίντεο βρέθηκε μεταφρασμένο στη σελίδα του "Δικτύου Ελληνισμού"
https://www.facebook.com/watch/socialmediaorm/
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