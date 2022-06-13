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Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order
Free4eva Media
Free4eva Media
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55 views • June 13, 2022

Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order by Ray Dalio

Principles by Ray Dalio

I believe the world is changing in big ways that haven’t happened before in our lifetimes but have many times in history, so I knew I needed to study past changes to understand what is happening now and help me to anticipate what is likely to happen.

I shared what I learned in my book, Principles for Dealing with the Changing World Order, and my hope is that this animation gives people an easy way to understand the key ideas from the book in a simple and entertaining way.

In the first 18 minutes, you’ll get the gist of what drives the “Big Cycle” of rise and decline of nations through time and where we now are in that cycle.


If you give me 20 minutes more to watch the whole thing, and I will show you how the big cycle worked across the last 500 years of history—and what the current world leading power, the United States, needs to do to remain strong.

I hope you find it valuable and look forward to hearing your thoughts.

Key Sections:

1:33 - How I Learned to Anticipate the Future by Studying the Past

8:00 - Changing Orders

11:38 - The Big Cycle

18:26 - 500 Years of Big Cycles

18:45 - The Rise

26:16 - The Top

32:01- The Decline

39:39 - The Future

Original: https://youtu.be/xguam0TKMw8

Keywords
nwobeginning of sorrowsprincipleshistory repeatswefthe great tribulationray daliolifetimesspoiler alertchanging world orderbig cyclerise and decline of nationshis story
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