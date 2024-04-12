Rafah Gaza Distributing Food Donations To Displaced Living Amongst Destroyed Buildings
ريهام العماوي
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mdxUyRhiMKU
مبادرة ٢٩رمضان توزيع وجبات رز ودجاج على الصائمين النازحين
April 10 2024
Ramadan 29 initiative: Distributing rice and chicken meals to displaced fasting people
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.