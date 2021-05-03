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Arizona Audit Update VI
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330 views • May 03, 2021
Democrats are in full-blown meltdown mode as their efforts to stop the recount of 2020 election ballots in Arizona have failed. The state Democrat party failed to put up the $1 million bond to cover the expenses to halt the process.
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