Tsunami Alert Issued After Big M7.3 Earthquake Strikes Kermedic Islands Region, EQ Swarm In New York

-🌊TSUNAMI ALERTFollowing the earthquake M7.3 that occurred 978 km NE of #Kerikeri (New Zealand) 20 min ago (local time 12:41:58). Move away from the coast and reach a higher place. Follow national authorities' directives. Updates at the links provided below. #Breaking #Earthquake #Tsunami #News
Learn More: https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/other/...
Your Support of Independent Media Is Appreciated.
https://www.buymeacoffee.com/DAHBOO7
Socials~
DLive- https://dlive.tv/DAHBOO7
Instagram- https://www.instagram.com/dahboo7
https://twitter.com/dahboo7
UWN Facebook- https://www.facebook.com/DAHBOO7/
Shared from and subscribe to:
DAHBOO77
https://www.youtube.com/c/DAHBOO77/videos
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.