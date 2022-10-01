9-30 Putin Announces Four Ukraine Regions Now Part of Russia Accession LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye

Putin proclaims annexation of four occupied Ukraine regions





Putin appear at a concert dedicated to the accession to Russia of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR), as well as the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye in Moscow