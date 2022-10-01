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9-30 Putin Announces Four Ukraine Regions Now Part of Russia Accession LPR, DPR, Kherson and Zaporozhye
FRANCE 24 Englishhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6ekNbe8tLXA
REPLAY: Putin proclaims annexation of four occupied Ukraine regions • FRANCE 24 English
RT
https://www.facebook.com/RTnews/videos/790031465584246
Putin appear at a concert dedicated to the accession to Russia of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics (LPR and DPR), as well as the regions of Kherson and Zaporozhye in Moscow