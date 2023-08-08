Former Chesapeake athlete and Liberty University recruit Tajh Boyd dies at 19 (Aug'23)

Create New Account
Former Chesapeake athlete and Liberty University recruit Tajh Boyd dies at 19
Published 19 hours ago

7 Aug 2023

The Liberty University football team is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, 19-year-old Tajh Boyd, according to a release from the institution. Boyd was recruited in January from Oscar F. Smith High School in Chesapeake.

LYNCHBURG, Va. — The Liberty University football team is mourning the loss of one of its student athletes, Tajh Boyd, according to a release from the institution.

Boyd was 19 years old, and officials don't know the cause of his death yet.

Boyd joined the team at Liberty in January. The former offensive lineman at Chesapeake's Oscar F. Smith High School was apart of the '23 recruiting class, and chose Liberty among 10 Division 1 offers.

He was recognized as one of the best tackles in the state.

Oscar Smith said in a statement that "he was known affectionately as 'Big Baby.' He will be greatly remembered and missed."

Oscar Smith is offering grief counseling for students and coaches this week.

Liberty University also wrote in a statement that they "thank God for bringing Tajh into our Liberty Athletics community and we will always remember him as a Flame. Tajh will be missed dearly."

