Science Experiment - Water Level Rise When Ice Melts
Published 19 hours ago

This science experiment from 1983 debunks the water level rise resulting from melting ice. No, there won't be flooded cities when icebergs melt. Global warming, climate change alarmists are not aware of the scientific facts.

