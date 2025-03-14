Fireside Chat #51: Are you able to conceptualize into action for your own change-for-good?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
The concept that each sovereign-National has pre-paid credit is difficult to accept & determine how much; after centuries of living under Rothschild-type scarcity/debt-currency.*>Even after reading the book: Stranger in a Strange Land.
Is there gold in Fort Knox? Is it necessary to audit that gold now? At this point, should people BELIEVE a report that gets put-out by a privately owned & CONTROLLED MEDIA which is tied to that same FED? Even if there is gold, is it only being stored there by a private entity?>i.e., It's not "our" gold! So, you see, it still boils down to a degree of "belief" we hold on our conception=understanding of our Credit vs. scarcity/debt-based World.=Will we still produce if we are not paid in tokens? If we realize, in ourselves, that we are limited in our individual understanding of some of those greater concepts; if not, to that degree, we need to follow or join some/a group---that can truly be trusted---so together we make a difference.
I lost my focus in the video: *As a culture, can we still willingly produce without threat of foreclosure/bankruptcy from bankster's Cartel-POLice-commercial-licensing Judicial Force & profit is #1 goal? In the past & currently THEY have put the public in foreclosure/inflation so THEY are not seen as the bankrupt entity=That is what a Bail-in is! Current Administration is calling This Mess: "Continued Emergency Resolution" so THEY don't have to alarm the Munchkins: Central Bank & Corporatocracy is bankrupt!
Only the American State National Assembly has put forth the solution.
"Does a tree falling in the woods make a difference in the World, if no one NOTICEs & [officially] reports it as a public NOTICE?":
Do you make a difference of your status, your identity, your classification of sovereign-National or NOT, unless you NOTIfy your State DeepState officials/agents & make a record of it?(Likewise, carry/present the correct Identification [Card]. As opposed to LGBT-xyz-U.S.person-IDENTIFICATION in all CAPITALs!) Otherwise, as has precedence established [thus justification], THEY [Bankster's underlings=mercenaries=POLice=Corporatocracy] will treat you as one of THEIR pledged-bond-slaves!
When you Register/license your car, like your new born child, you are legally transferring them to the DeepState in-corporation to be used by THEM as an Estate Trust/asset on THEIR books:
https://annavonreitz.com/truthinlessthanfiveminutes.pdf
Credit vs. debt: start @ mark 17:57 https://rumble.com/v6q4afk-the-american-states-assemblies-weekly-webinar-series-3032025.html
What is a bank? Who authorizes a bank? Have the western banking 'authorities' become corrupted? Does THEIR mathematics NOT add up? Rothschild: "Let me control the issuance of a nation's currency & I care not who governs!"--Insinuating: "Who governs is merely secondary & acts as a mouthpiece for me, who truly controls & rules over that nation!"