Fireside Chat #51: Are you able to conceptualize into action for your own change-for-good?

The concept that each sovereign-National has pre-paid credit is difficult to accept & determine how much; after centuries of living under Rothschild-type scarcity/debt-currency.*>Even after reading the book: Stranger in a Strange Land.

Is there gold in Fort Knox? Is it necessary to audit that gold now? At this point, should people BELIEVE a report that gets put-out by a privately owned & CONTROLLED MEDIA which is tied to that same FED? Even if there is gold, is it only being stored there by a private entity?>i.e., It's not "our" gold! So, you see, it still boils down to a degree of "belief" we hold on our conception=understanding of our Credit vs. scarcity/debt-based World.=Will we still produce if we are not paid in tokens? If we realize, in ourselves, that we are limited in our individual understanding of some of those greater concepts; if not, to that degree, we need to follow or join some/a group---that can truly be trusted---so together we make a difference.

I lost my focus in the video: *As a culture, can we still willingly produce without threat of foreclosure/bankruptcy from bankster's Cartel-POLice-commercial-licensing Judicial Force & profit is #1 goal? In the past & currently THEY have put the public in foreclosure/inflation so THEY are not seen as the bankrupt entity=That is what a Bail-in is! Current Administration is calling This Mess: "Continued Emergency Resolution" so THEY don't have to alarm the Munchkins: Central Bank & Corporatocracy is bankrupt!

Only the American State National Assembly has put forth the solution.





"Does a tree falling in the woods make a difference in the World, if no one NOTICEs & [officially] reports it as a public NOTICE?":

Do you make a difference of your status, your identity, your classification of sovereign-National or NOT, unless you NOTIfy your State DeepState officials/agents & make a record of it?(Likewise, carry/present the correct Identification [Card]. As opposed to LGBT-xyz-U.S.person-IDENTIFICATION in all CAPITALs!) Otherwise, as has precedence established [thus justification], THEY [Bankster's underlings=mercenaries=POLice=Corporatocracy] will treat you as one of THEIR pledged-bond-slaves!

When you Register/license your car, like your new born child, you are legally transferring them to the DeepState in-corporation to be used by THEM as an Estate Trust/asset on THEIR books:

https://annavonreitz.com/truthinlessthanfiveminutes.pdf

Credit vs. debt: start @ mark 17:57 https://rumble.com/v6q4afk-the-american-states-assemblies-weekly-webinar-series-3032025.html





What is a bank? Who authorizes a bank? Have the western banking 'authorities' become corrupted? Does THEIR mathematics NOT add up? Rothschild: "Let me control the issuance of a nation's currency & I care not who governs!"--Insinuating: "Who governs is merely secondary & acts as a mouthpiece for me, who truly controls & rules over that nation!"