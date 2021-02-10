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Walter Veith & Martin Smith - Climate Change: Famines, Pestilence, Earthquakes - What's Up Prof? 50
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86 views • February 10, 2021
In episode 50 we take a look at some of the natural disasters happening around the world. We also observe warnings from the World Economic Forum founder Klaus Schwab about not so natural disasters looming. How can all of these, along with the climate change saga, link to a possible larger agenda?
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
START YouTube Channel - Heavy snowfall in United Kingdom! Snow Storm in Manchester, UK, 20 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/E1nAypCi6_w
START YouTube Channel - Strong snow storm buries Yokote landmarks, Akita, Japan, 19 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/swMHgYvnKjU
START YouTube Channel - The Saudi desert turns into terrible rivers, 11 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/OkA913eFxtA
START YouTube Channel - Terrible storm and strong flash floods north of Mecca, Saudi Arabia 9 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/0GbR84YZM_I
START YouTube Channel - Massive hail storm hits Turkey 13 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/uxeB_UinaIs
START YouTube Channel - Tropical cyclone Chalane hits Mozambique 29 Dec 2020
https://youtu.be/08MdPOIOz3s
START YouTube Channel - Tropical cyclone Eloise hits Madagascar 18 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/mFHo_-o1soU
Twitter - CyberAttack2020 YouTube Channel - Klaus Schwab - The Great Reset "Cyber Pandemic" FULL CLIP @ World Economic Forum CYBER POLYGON 2020
https://youtu.be/oaP079ifubs
Fox News YouTube Channel - Tucker: Democratic Party is planning a war on half of America
https://youtu.be/UoT95B90cwU
https://www.foxbusiness.com/energy/environmental-activists-pushing-for-compulsory-climate-change-education-as-part-of-paris-agreement-report
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/19/biden-environment-paris-climate-agreement-keystone-xl-pipeline
Christian Service, p. 155.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ChS+155.2&;suggestion=0
Darkness Before Dawn, p. 34.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=DD+34.1&;suggestion=0
From Here to Forever, p. 360.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=HF+360.3&;suggestion=0
The Review and Herald March 18, 1884, paragraph 14
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=RH+March+18%2C+1884&;suggestion=0
Manuscript Releases, vol. 3 [Nos. 162-209], p. 314.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=3MR+314.3&;suggestion=0
Last Day Events, p. 129.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=LDE+129.4&;suggestion=0
#ClimateChange, #WalterVeith, #Veith, #Earthquakes, #Pestilence, #Famine, #Disasters
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
START YouTube Channel - Heavy snowfall in United Kingdom! Snow Storm in Manchester, UK, 20 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/E1nAypCi6_w
START YouTube Channel - Strong snow storm buries Yokote landmarks, Akita, Japan, 19 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/swMHgYvnKjU
START YouTube Channel - The Saudi desert turns into terrible rivers, 11 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/OkA913eFxtA
START YouTube Channel - Terrible storm and strong flash floods north of Mecca, Saudi Arabia 9 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/0GbR84YZM_I
START YouTube Channel - Massive hail storm hits Turkey 13 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/uxeB_UinaIs
START YouTube Channel - Tropical cyclone Chalane hits Mozambique 29 Dec 2020
https://youtu.be/08MdPOIOz3s
START YouTube Channel - Tropical cyclone Eloise hits Madagascar 18 Jan 2021
https://youtu.be/mFHo_-o1soU
Twitter - CyberAttack2020 YouTube Channel - Klaus Schwab - The Great Reset "Cyber Pandemic" FULL CLIP @ World Economic Forum CYBER POLYGON 2020
https://youtu.be/oaP079ifubs
Fox News YouTube Channel - Tucker: Democratic Party is planning a war on half of America
https://youtu.be/UoT95B90cwU
https://www.foxbusiness.com/energy/environmental-activists-pushing-for-compulsory-climate-change-education-as-part-of-paris-agreement-report
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/jan/19/biden-environment-paris-climate-agreement-keystone-xl-pipeline
Christian Service, p. 155.2
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=ChS+155.2&;suggestion=0
Darkness Before Dawn, p. 34.1
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=DD+34.1&;suggestion=0
From Here to Forever, p. 360.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=HF+360.3&;suggestion=0
The Review and Herald March 18, 1884, paragraph 14
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=RH+March+18%2C+1884&;suggestion=0
Manuscript Releases, vol. 3 [Nos. 162-209], p. 314.3
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=3MR+314.3&;suggestion=0
Last Day Events, p. 129.4
https://m.egwwritings.org/en/search?query=LDE+129.4&;suggestion=0
#ClimateChange, #WalterVeith, #Veith, #Earthquakes, #Pestilence, #Famine, #Disasters
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