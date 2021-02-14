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Adverse effects that people are experiencing after taking the covid 19 vaccine
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381 views • February 14, 2021
Hi in this video I show some adverse effects that happen to just 2 people after taking the covid 19 vaccine ( these are Just the tip of the iceberg of what I have seen and read ) please seek Jesus Christ today in prayer and repentance as only he can save us .
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