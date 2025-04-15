BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Elephants form protective circle during earthquake at San Diego zoo - during 5.2 earthquake yesterday
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
374 views • 2 weeks ago

Elephants form protective circle during earthquake at San Diego zoo

During a 5.2 earthquake, San Diego Zoo Safari Park captured amazing video of the animals shielding calves in an "alert circle" for more than 4 minutes.

Adding, good news: 

Trump dumps $3B climate farming 'SCAM' plan

The US Department of Agriculture has pulled the plug on a Biden-era Partnership for Climate-Smart Commodities program that had “sky-high administration fees” while often providing less than half of the federal funding directly to farmers.

The initiative was “built to advance the green new scam  at the benefit of NGOs, not American farmers,” said Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

Some of the projects could get a second shot - if they prove at least 65% of their funds go directly to farmers by 2024.

politicsrussiaeventswarukrainecurrentrussianukrainiansmo
