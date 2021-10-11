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Drollendoos Karin-Maria heeft een bombshell!
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1176 views • October 11, 2021
Drollendoos Karin-Maria Keser is zich rot geschrokken, want voor haar is het duidelijk geworden dat je tijdens een coronatest gelijk gevaccineerd wordt.
Ze doen dit ook bij dieren mensen, intra nasaal, dus bij een coronatest kunnen ze gelijk die vaccinatie toedienen. Eén en één is twee mensen! OMG!
Ze doen dit ook bij dieren mensen, intra nasaal, dus bij een coronatest kunnen ze gelijk die vaccinatie toedienen. Eén en één is twee mensen! OMG!
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